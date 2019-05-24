See the Best Celebrity Kid Moments at the Cannes Film Festival

It's a family affair!

The Cannes Film Festival might not be Disneyland, but it's a special place for Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars to bring their kids. During the 2019 fête, many celebs brought their whole family out for the enchanting occasion. Notably, long-time couple John Travolta and Kelly Preston graced the red carpet with their two kids, Ella Bleu Travolta and Benjamin Travolta.

Another cute moment? Making his Cannes Film Festival debut, Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón brought their 11-month-old nugget, Santiago Enrique Bastón, out for the larger-than-life event. "My ray of sunshine," the 44-year-old actress and director captioned her Instagram post, as she held her baby boy in France.

In the past, Uma Thurman made her son, Levon Roan Thurman-Hawke, her date at the closing ceremony in 2017. And of course, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner have become an iconic mother-daughter duo during the film fest in France, as they've graced the red carpet many times together.