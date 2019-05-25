Giambattista Valli x H&M Is Here!

Announced at Thursday night's Cannes 2019 amfAR Gala, the Giambattista Valli x H&M collection just might be the brand's most stunning collab yet. The first portion of this limited-edition collection launches today (more is coming Nov. 7) and is only available in select H&M stores and on H&M's website

"We called this project 'Project Love,'" the designer told Vogue. "The thing that makes me most happy in life is if I can make someone happy. It's beautiful if I can do that for a wider group of Valli girls and Valli boys."

Mission accomplished, Mr. Valli. The collection's first drop features everything from gowns to accessories, and the $18-$649 price range means there's truly something for everyone.

So get happy and shop now—you know it will sell out in a snap!

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Flared Tulle Dress

This dress is so beautiful, we're gonna buy it and invent an occasion to wear it to.

SHOP NOW: $399 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Short Ruffled Top & Silk Chiffon Skirt

We love these separates. Wear together for full impact or swap in with other items from your wardrobe to add drama to your IRL looks.

SHOP NOW: $149 (top) and $129 (skirt) at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Waist Belt With Bow

Partner this with an LBD—or even your wedding dress.

SHOP NOW: $129 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Lace Bustier Dress

Speaking of weddings...a designer dress at this price is a steal!

SHOP NOW: $649 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Rhinestone Tiara

A little bling for your inner princess.

SHOP NOW: $40 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Lace Dress With Train

This dress is sexy and romantic with a bit of whimsy. 

SHOP NOW: $649 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Necklace With Rhinestones

This statement necklace is worth the investment.

SHOP NOW: $99 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Long Silk Dress

Every woman needs one utterly fabulous special occasion dress. We've just found ours.

SHOP NOW: $299 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Tiara With Bow

A little more bling for ya.

SHOP NOW: $50 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Tulle Dress With Train

Got legs for days? This is the dress for you.

SHOP NOW: $549 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Soft-Cup Bra

We adore the Old Hollywood glamour here. Perfect for lounging at home like the starlet you are.

SHOP NOW: $70 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

High-Waist Briefs

Wear these with the bra above and you're all set as an old-school femme fatale.

SHOP NOW: $70 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Wool Blazer & Suit Pants

So sharp—this suit is another great investment at a steal.

SHOP NOW: $249 (blazer) and $99 (pants)

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Organza Shirt

Ladies, rock the menswear look by wearing this top over a fab bra or camisole.

SHOP NOW: $99 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Leather Loafers

Give your classic loafer an upgrade with this pair inspired by Valli's own favorite pearl necklace.

SHOP NOW: $299 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Short-Sleeved Sweatshirt & Suit Shorts

This combo is perfect for when you want to be pulled-together but not dressy.

SHOP NOW: $50 (sweatshirt) and $70 (shorts) at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Ribbed Socks

A sweet and price-savvy way to own a piece of this collection.

SHOP NOW: $18 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Double-Breasted Wool Blazer & Suit Shorts

Headed to an outdoor wedding? Check and check.

SHOP NOW: $249 (blazer) and $70 (shorts)

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Organza T-Shirt

This looks just gorgeous peeking out from a blazer.

SHOP NOW: $60 at H&M

E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Sandals

Kick up you heels in these girly confections.

SHOP NOW: $299 at H&M

