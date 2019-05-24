Watch Kristen Bell Totally Lose It in The Good Place Bloopers

"I think It'll really hit the heartstrings. I mean last season's finale was definitely kind of hitting people in the feels, but I think this season, we've kind of headed in that kind of sort of direction," Jacinto told E! News about the upcoming fourth season. "I feel like our show is very much out there and whimsical, and all the special effects, but I think in these later seasons we're kind of getting down to the emotions and really trying to get people invested in these characters and what they've gone through."

The Good Place airs Thursdays, 9 p.m. on NBC this fall.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)