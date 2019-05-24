Cheryl Burke Marries Matthew Lawrence in Off-the-Shoulder Gown: All the Wedding Dress Details

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 24, 2019 11:53 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Just married! Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke are officially husband and wife!

The 39-year-old actor and the 35-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro tied the knot on Thursday, May 23, at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, Calif. For the ceremony, Burke donned a stunning custom Romona Keveža Collection silk crepe gown. The wedding dress featured a scalloped sweetheart neckline with off-the-shoulder detail, as well as a fluted skirt.

Delicate Swarovski crystal buttons accented the back of the dress, trailing down to the end of the cathedral length train. Photos also show Burke with a beautiful custom two-tier cathedral length veil made of English tulle.

Watch

Cheryl Burke & Matthew Lawrence Are Married

The dancing star also donned a pretty pearl necklace for her wedding look.

Cheryl Burke

MEGA

"The ceremony lasted about 20 minutes and ended with a long kiss between Cheryl and Matthew," a source told E! News about the outdoor wedding. "They looked so happy and in love. They were giddy with excitement."

Guests at the ceremony included Burke's maid of honor, Leah Remini, and fellow DWTS pro Kym Herjavec. Lawrence's best man was his older brother, Joey Lawrence. The couple's pals Adam RipponKristi YamaguchiEmmitt Smith and Juan Pablo Di Pace were also in attendance for the nuptials.

Congratulations the couple on their exciting wedding news!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Cheryl Burke , Wedding Dress , Weddings , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Good Place Bloopers

Watch Kristen Bell Totally Lose It in The Good Place Bloopers

Kanye West

Kanye West Believes Late Mother Donda Is Still Here "Guiding" His Family

Adam Levine Is Leaving "The Voice" After 16 Seasons

E-Comm: Memorial Day Sales

Best Memorial Day Sales of 2019

Chrissy Teigen, Porter Edit

Chrissy Teigen Says She Never Thought of Herself "as a Real Model"

Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner May Have Just Dropped a Major Clue About Second Wedding to Joe Jonas

Taylor Swift, 2019 Billboard Music Award, Red Carpet Fashions

Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest Clue Yet About Her New Album

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.