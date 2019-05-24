Taylor Swift Reveals Her Biggest Clue Yet About Her New Album

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
OMG! Did Taylor Swift just reveal the title of her new album?
The superstar singer, who has been dropping clues about her new music, just shared the biggest hint about #TS7 to date. In late April, T.Swift kicked off a new musical era when she dropped "ME!" featuring Panic! at the Disco's Brendon Urie. The instant hit, which went right to the top of the iTunes charts, was the first song to be released off of Swift's seventh studio album.
Along with the song's release, Swift also dropped the "ME!" music video. Shortly after releasing the visual, the Grammy winner confirmed that her new album title is revealed in the music video, sparking a fan frenzy.
"So... the new album title is actually revealed somewhere in the video AND so is the title of the second single, but I haven't seen people finding them yet," Swift tweeted on April 26.
Since that time, Swifties have been sharing their album title theories, from Lover to Kaleidoscope to Rainbow.
In a new interview with The Independent, published Friday, May 24, Swift appears to drop a big clue about the album title.
When asked how many album title clues are in the "ME!" music video, the 29-year-old star replies, "I think you see it once and you hear it twice."
This Swift quote makes it seem as though the title of the album is Lover, considering "lover" shows up twice in the "ME!" song lyrics and you can see the word in the music video.
Talking about "ME!" and her new album, Swift shares with the outlet, "I wrote the song this past winter, but I've known for quite a while what I wanted this album to look like, feel like, and evoke. I wanted it to be like the sky looks after a storm. Colourful, calm, somehow more beautiful than it ever had been before."
Swift, who speaks French with Urie at the beginning of the music video, says she's "always loved" the language.
"I think I probably love the French language as much as any non-French speaker can," T.Swift says. "I wanted to have a nod to that and to the language of love. I also wanted to drop a few hints in the dialogue of the argument."
Speaking of those hints, does she ever wonder if they're too "well-hidden" for her Swifties?
"I trust them to eventually unravel all of them, even if it isn't until they hear the full album," Swift shares. "That's how I designed these clues, so that different ones would reveal themselves over time. I know this makes me sound like a frustrating, magical elf making people guess my name or something. If the fans tell me they're not having fun with it anymore, I swear I'll stop!"
So, let's take another look at Swift's "ME!" music video above to see if we can figure out this title! Best of luck, Swifties!
Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM