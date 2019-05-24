Kourtney Kardashian Spills Secrets About Kim and Kanye West's Wedding: Who Went Missing?

There was a search party out for one Kardashian family member at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding!

Can you believe it's been five years since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner tied the knot? That's right, Kimye said "I do" in front of a star-studded guest list in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. In celebration of the couple's anniversary on Friday, Kourtney Kardashian spilled some secrets about the ceremony with her followers on social media.

Along with a photo of a sleeping Mason Disick, Kourtney told her fans, "My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim's wedding is this one of Mason. We couldn't find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer."