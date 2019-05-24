Kourtney Kardashian Spills Secrets About Kim and Kanye West's Wedding: Who Went Missing?

by Jess Cohen | Fri., May. 24, 2019 8:49 AM

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding Exclusive

There was a search party out for one Kardashian family member at Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's wedding!

Can you believe it's been five years since the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the Grammy winner tied the knot? That's right, Kimye said "I do" in front of a star-studded guest list in Florence, Italy, on May 24, 2014. In celebration of the couple's anniversary on Friday, Kourtney Kardashian spilled some secrets about the ceremony with her followers on social media.

Along with a photo of a sleeping Mason Disick, Kourtney told her fans, "My absolute favorite photo from Kanye and Kim's wedding is this one of Mason. We couldn't find him, it was almost time to walk down the aisle and he was the ring bearer."

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Plan for Psalm's Future

"We finally found him asleep underneath a table in the back room in the old Italian fortress where we were all getting ready," the E! star continued. "My baby is so big now."

Kourtney went on to add that her and Scott Disick's daughter, Penelope Disick, was "just a baby at the wedding" and son Reign Disick "was in my tummy but nobody knew yet."

Ahead of the couple's anniversary, Kim took to Instagram to share beautiful behind-the-scenes photos from her and Kanye's wedding day. The pictures show the duo getting ready for the ceremony while surrounded by their loved ones. In addition to family and friends, Kimye's wedding party also included a baby North West.

Now, five years later, Kim and Kanye are also parents to Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West!

Happy anniversary, Kim and Kanye!

