Nick Carter's Wife Lauren Kitt Is Pregnant 8 Months After Miscarriage

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., May. 24, 2019 7:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nick Carter

Instagram

The Backstreet Boys' family is about to get a little bigger.

Nick Carter and his wife Lauren Kitt Carter are expecting another child.

The boy band member announced the happy news via Instagram on Friday. 

"Thank You God for giving us the greatest gift we could ever ask for," he wrote alongside a photo of himself tenderly touching his wife's baby bump and smiling down at their son Odin

The singer did not reveal the sex of the child nor the due date.

The joyful announcement came about eight months after Carter shared his wife had suffered a miscarriage.

"God give us peace during this time," he tweeted back in September. "I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I'm heart broken."

He then noted the proud parents had been expecting "a little sister for Odin."

Watch

Backstreet Boys Would Gladly Do the Next Super Bowl

Carter and his spouse welcomed their son in April 2016. Fans will recall the artist and his leading lady had celebrated the pregnancy with a Game of Thrones-themed baby shower.

The two tied the knot with his leading lady in 2014.

It certainly has been a busy time for the singer. In addition to getting ready to welcome another child, he is currently touring as part of the Backstreet Boys' DNA World Tour.

Congratulations to the happy family!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Nick Carter , Backstreet Boys , Babies , Celeb Kids , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
What/If, Renee Zellweger

Why Renee Zellweger Signed On for TV With Netflix's What/If

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Wedding, Kimye Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian Spills Secrets About Kim and Kanye West's Wedding: Who Went Missing?

The Voice, Adam Levine

Adam Levine Opens Up About The Voice Exit: "It Was Time to Move On"

Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte to Join Big Brother Prince George at School This Fall

Prince Harry, Polo Cup

Prince Harry Spends First Night Away From Baby Archie to Attend Sentebale Polo Cup in Italy

The Voice, John Legend

Blake Shelton on Adam Levine's The Voice Exit: "Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot"

Mario Batali

Mario Batali Pleads Not Guilty In Sexual Assault Case

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.