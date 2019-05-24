Jessica Simpson's Son Ace Looks So Grown Up Playing With Dad Eric Johnson's Golf Clubs

Fri., May. 24, 2019

Jessica Simpson, Pregnant, Eric Johnson, Kids, Maxwell, Ace, Christmas 2018

Instagram / Jessica Simpson

Time is flying!

For proof, Jessica Simpson recently shared a video of her only son, Ace Knute Johnson, on Instagram and you won't believe the youngster is 5 years old and already hitting golf balls. 

"Already borrowing his dad's clubs," the fashion mogul captioned a slow-motion video of Ace taking a swing, referencing her husband of nearly five years, football pro Eric Johnson

With his sixth birthday next month, it feels like Simpson's little guy is growing up before our eyes. Back in June 2013, E! News confirmed the star had given birth to the couple's second child at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. 

Watch

Jessica Simpson Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Fast forward more than five years later and the pair have once again expanded their family with daughter Birdie Mae Johnson, born in March

"This was such an amazing surprise and shock but truly feels right and meant to be for the family," a source previously told E! News of Simpson's most recent pregnancy. 

With big sister Maxwell Drew Johnson, now 7, the group is officially a family of five. 

Like we said, time certainly flies. 

