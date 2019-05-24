Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Settlement With Sexual Misconduct Accusers: Report

Harvey Weinstein has tentatively reached a $44 million civil agreement with his sexual misconduct accusers, former business partners and other entities, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.

Attorney Adam Harris, who is representing his former film studio's board members, was in bankruptcy court Thursday to discuss the matter with a judge presiding over the case. "For the first time, as of yesterday," the WSJ reports he said, "we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general's] office, the defendants and all of the insurers."

The settlement, which is not yet finalized, would reportedly provide approximately $30 million to plaintiffs in the wide-ranging civil suit, which include Weinstein's alleged victims, Weinstein Co. employees and creditors who loaned the film studio money before filing for bankruptcy. The remaining $14 million would cover the legal fees of Weinstein's former business associates, according to the WSJ.

If finalized, the deal would conclude months of mediation sessions between all parties involved, including the New York attorney general's office, which filed its own civil-rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Co. for failing to keep its employees safe.