Harvey Weinstein Reaches $44 Million Settlement With Sexual Misconduct Accusers: Report

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., May. 24, 2019 4:25 AM
Harvey Weinstein has tentatively reached a $44 million civil agreement with his sexual misconduct accusers, former business partners and other entities, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal.
Attorney Adam Harris, who is representing his former film studio's board members, was in bankruptcy court Thursday to discuss the matter with a judge presiding over the case. "For the first time, as of yesterday," the WSJ reports he said, "we now have an economic agreement in principle that is supported by the plaintiffs, the [New York attorney general's] office, the defendants and all of the insurers."
The settlement, which is not yet finalized, would reportedly provide approximately $30 million to plaintiffs in the wide-ranging civil suit, which include Weinstein's alleged victims, Weinstein Co. employees and creditors who loaned the film studio money before filing for bankruptcy. The remaining $14 million would cover the legal fees of Weinstein's former business associates, according to the WSJ.
If finalized, the deal would conclude months of mediation sessions between all parties involved, including the New York attorney general's office, which filed its own civil-rights lawsuit against the Weinstein Co. for failing to keep its employees safe.
Weinstein—he has continually denied all accusations of non-consensual sex—still faces several criminal charges. In May 2018, Weinstein was charged with rape, a criminal sex act, sex abuse and sexual misconduct for alleged incidents involving two separate women in 2013 and 2004. He pleaded not guilty to the charges during an arraignment in New York City, and currently remains free on bail. Last October, a judge ruled to dismiss the first charge of criminal sexual act.
As it stands, Weinstein could serve life in prison if convicted on the other charges. His trial is set for September.
E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment.
