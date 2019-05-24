Why Renee Zellweger Signed On for TV With Netflix's What/If

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Fri., May. 24, 2019 9:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Renée Zellweger's got a new role on TV, and it's perfect for her because it's a role she'd never, ever play in real life. 

"I would never," Zellweger tells E! News. "Like, I would never. Every day, I would think, she didn't. She does. It's fantastic, i mean the things she says, and the way that she thinks. Is she sociopathic? Probably. Yeah, she's crazy." 

In Netflix's What/If, which is out today, Zellweger plays a seductive investor who's got a whole lot of money to invest in Lisa's (Jane Levy) med tech company, but she needs a guarantee that Lisa's all in. What better way to prove that than to give up her husband (Blake Jenner) for a night? 

Like Zellweger said, sociopathic. 

Watch

Renee Zellweger's Advice for Women Jumping Into the Movie Biz

Jenner, who many know from Glee or the movie Everybody Wants Some!!, was excited to play a married adult for the first time.

"What was refreshing for me is to finally play like, a man," he says. "I feel like I'm always playing like the golden boy with the wound in his heart." 

Jane Levy was also excited about the adult material, and the opportunity to play so much "drama" and to work with Zellweger and Jenner on something so meaty. 

"It was also like a lot of work to go through what these people go through, in a really fulfilling way as an artist," she says. 

That might just be an understatement, as this couple is on the brink of going broke just as Anne Montgomery (Zellweger) mysteriously slinks into their lives with one crazy offer that turns out to be a lot more complicated than they could have imagined for them and pretty much everyone around them. We honestly feel pretty safe advising everyone that if a rich person offers you millions of dollars just for a night with your spouse, you should really just not do that. 

So if you're in the mood this long weekend to be totally creeped out by Renee Zellweger while she has the time of her life, then this is the show for you. 

What/If is currently streaming on Netflix. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Renée Zellweger , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Stranger Things by H&M

Stranger Things x H&M Collab Has All Your Summer Must-Haves

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 4

Larissa Comes Clean on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?: "I Have Kids"

The Voice, Adam Levine

Adam Levine Opens Up About The Voice Exit: "It Was Time to Move On"

The Voice, John Legend

Blake Shelton on Adam Levine's The Voice Exit: "Gonna Miss Working With That Idiot"

Late Night, Leslie Jones, Seth Meyers

Leslie Jones' Watch Has Ended: The Last Game of Jones Is Here and Hilarious

The Voice, Adam Levine

Adam Levine Leaving The Voice, Gwen Stefani Joins Season 17

The Good Place, Manny Jacinto

The Good Place's Manny Jacinto on Your Thirst, Fame and How Playing Dead Has Changed Him

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.