Kendall Jenner Is Positively Glowing In First Appearance Since Ben Simmons Breakup

Kendall Jenner is living a calm, carefree and relaxed life on the shores of the French Riviera.

Since touching down at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, the model has been positively beaming from cheek to cheek. While it's unclear if it's the sun-kissed glow on her skin or simply the laid-back lifestyle of the French rubbing off on her, one thing is clear: she looks totally worry-free.

It seems like not even her recent split from Ben Simmons can put a damper on her cheery mood. At the 2019 amfAR Gala, the 23-year-old had a grin pasted across her face as she mingled with fashion's upper echelon.

She was later spotted lounging poolside with her friend Luka Sabbat, who has become a member of the Kardashian family's inner circle. The reality star sported a grey and white polka dot two-piece swimsuit and sleek black shades, while her friend wore pastel pink shorts.