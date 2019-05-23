Mariah Carey, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2019

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., May. 23, 2019 3:17 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Celebs on Red Nose Day

Instagram

Prepare for a night of laughs, music and more in honor of the 2019 Red Nose Day!

Celebrities are uniting for a good cause on NBC's Red Nose Day Special, which will mark the 5th anniversary of the showcase. This star-studded event aims to raise awareness and funds to help children be safe, healthy and educated across America and around the world. 

This year's special brings together The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, in addition to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. Plus, late night stars Kate McKinnonand Lilly Singh will join the crew for games. 

Last year, it was announced that over $42 million was raised thanks to the telecast special, which goes a long way in helping countless children. 

To watch the lively special, tune-in to NBC on Thursday, May 23 at 8:00 - 10:00 p.m. 

Photos

Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2018

Check out the gallery below to see how these celebs are getting in the red nose spirit!

Benedict Cumberbatch, Red Nose Day 2019

Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Benedict Cumberbatch

There's no better way to celebrate a good cause than with a jump in the chilly London waters.

Jane Lynch, Red Nose Day 2019

Chris Haston/NBC

Jane Lynch

This picture brings up so much Glee.

Alicia Vikander, Lily James, Red Nose Day 2019

Greg Williams Photography

Alicia Vikander & Lily James

Two thumbs-up! The Four Weddings and a Funeral stars strike a silly pose with their bright accessories.

Article continues below

Milo Ventimiglia, Red Nose Day 2019

Mia Collis/Comic Relief Inc.

Milo Ventimiglia

Milo proves his Hero-ic reputation with a candid photo shoot with his friends.

Blake Shelton, Red Nose Day 2019

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton

Country singer lends his Voice to a good cause in honor of the Red Nose Day.

Jennifer Garner

Boaz / BACKGRID

Jennifer Garner

Noses stay on during a casual walk through Brentwood.

Article continues below

Celebs on Red Nose Day

Instagram

Mariah Carey

A family who celebrates Red Nose Day together, stays together.

Celebs on Red Nose Day

Instagram

Julia Roberts

The Pretty Woman actress dons her red nose for a good cause.

Celebs on Red Nose Day

Instagram

Melissa McCarthy

A glam smokey eye an flawless contour wouldn't be complete without a chic red nose.

Article continues below

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Red Nose Day , VG , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Stranger Things, Season 3

Everything We Know About Stranger Things 3, Including More Steve and Dustin

Kylie Jenner, KUWTK

Kylie Jenner Breaks Her Silence on Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods Cheating Scandal in Explosive KUWTK Promo

Whiskey Cavalier

Whiskey Cavalier Might Get Uncanceled at ABC

Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones Is Over, But We Still Want Answers to These Questions

Margot Robbie, The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Margot Robbie Flawlessly Recreates Sharon Tate's 1968 Cannes Film Festival Hairstyle

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Daily Pop

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Will Have You LOL-ing With Talk of "Foot Fetishists" and Pro Athletes

Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Split After 1 Year: What Went Wrong?

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.