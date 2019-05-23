Mariah Carey, Jennifer Garner and More Stars Celebrate Red Nose Day 2019

Prepare for a night of laughs, music and more in honor of the 2019 Red Nose Day!

Celebrities are uniting for a good cause on NBC's Red Nose Day Special, which will mark the 5th anniversary of the showcase. This star-studded event aims to raise awareness and funds to help children be safe, healthy and educated across America and around the world.

This year's special brings together The Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton, in addition to This Is Us star Chrissy Metz. Plus, late night stars Kate McKinnonand Lilly Singh will join the crew for games.

Last year, it was announced that over $42 million was raised thanks to the telecast special, which goes a long way in helping countless children.

To watch the lively special, tune-in to NBC on Thursday, May 23 at 8:00 - 10:00 p.m.