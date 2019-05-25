12 Items Every Wine Lover Should Own

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Sat., May. 25, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
E-Comm: National Wine Day

Getty Images; Shutterstock; Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"In vino veritas." —Pliny the Elder

"Wine is the only artwork you can drink." —Luis Fernando Olaverri

"Turtle Time." —Ramona Singer

Happy National Wine Day! Whether you prefer relaxing with a good vintage like Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in Wine Countrychugging it at a sporting event like Sophie Turner, or using wine as a weapon (jk, sorta) à la Real Housewives (most recently New Jersey), there are a few items every good wine lover should own.

Shop our list below—and drink responsibly, friends.

Watch

"Sip-Perlatives" Game With Wine Country Stars

E-Comm: Wine Day

Wine Glass Stemware Set

This 36-piece set covers all of your basics: 12 white wine glasses, 12 red wine glasses and 12 champagne flutes. And at 74% off, it's a steal!

SHOP NOW: $400 $103 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wine Day

Foil Cutter

Stop wrecking your manicure removing wine bottle foil! With just a squeeze and a twist, this cutter does the trick and saves your fab fingers.

SHOP NOW: $28 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wine Day

Corkcicle Classic Wine Chiller

We swear by this award-winning chiller to keep our pinot grigios and sauvignon blancs cold and crisp.

SHOP NOW: $39 at Amazon

Article continues below

E-Comm: Wine Day

Wine Charms Set

Help your guests keep their glasses straight with these charming, world travel-themed tags.

SHOP NOW: $14 at Amazon

E-Comm: Wine Day

Classic Wing Corkscrew

Every bar should have a classic corkscrew on hand, and this Oneida option has five-star reviews.

SHOP NOW: $15 at Wayfair

Shopping: Red Wine

Aervana Red Wine Aerator

Aerating young red wines help break down the tannins, creating a smooth delicious wine in just a few minutes.

SHOP NOW: $90 at Bloomingdale's

Article continues below

E-Comm: Wine Day

Allure Aerating Decanter

These aerating "waves" help to open up your wine as you pour it in the decanter, swirl and serve. The classic wide base gives wine plenty of breathing room, while the angled mouth provides a dripless pour.

SHOP NOW: $65 $46 at Wayfair

Shopping: Red Wine

Hanging Glass Rack

Part art, part space-saver, is there anything about this glass holder not to like?

SHOP NOW: $50 at Bloomingdale's

Shopping: Red Wine

Wine Travel Case

Going on a picnic or to a movie night in the park? This case will keep your wines safe and chilled.

SHOP NOW: $38 $21 at Wayfair

Article continues below

Shopping: Red Wine

Eparé Pocket Wine Aerator

Speaking of wine picnics, this pocket aerator will keep your wine's bouqet full on the go! 

SHOP NOW: $30 $26 at Wayfair

E-Comm: Wine Day

Silicone Wine Glasses

Continuing our theme of sipping outdoors, these stemless silicone glasses are a must-have. The BPA-free, 100% dishwasher safe set includes four shatter-proof glasses.

SHOP NOW: $17 at Amazon

E-Comm: Wedding Gifts, Wine Opener gift set

amazon.com

Wine Opener Gift Set

With a stainless steel electric wine opener, wine aerator, vacuum wine preserver with two bottle stoppers, foil cutter and a charging base, this set has you covered.

SHOP NOW: $68 on Amazon

Article continues below

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Food , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Giambattista Valli x H&M Collab

Giambattista Valli x H&M Is Here!

E-Comm: Memorial Day Sales

Best Memorial Day Sales of 2019

E-Comm: Stranger Things by H&M

Stranger Things x H&M Collab Has All Your Summer Must-Haves

E-Comm: Self Tanners Ranked

Best Self-Tanners—Ranked

E-Comm: Kimono Cover Ups

Kimono Cover-Ups for the Beach or Pool

Margot Robbie, The 72nd Annual Cannes Film Festival

Margot Robbie Flawlessly Recreates Sharon Tate's 1968 Cannes Film Festival Hairstyle

Pamela Anderson, Brandon Lee, amfAR, 2019 Cannes Film Festival

Pamela Anderson and Brandon Lee Are a Model Mother-Son Duo at 2019 Cannes amfAR Gala

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.