12 Items Every Wine Lover Should Own

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

"In vino veritas." —Pliny the Elder

"Wine is the only artwork you can drink." —Luis Fernando Olaverri

"Turtle Time." —Ramona Singer

Happy National Wine Day! Whether you prefer relaxing with a good vintage like Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey in Wine Country, chugging it at a sporting event like Sophie Turner, or using wine as a weapon (jk, sorta) à la Real Housewives (most recently New Jersey), there are a few items every good wine lover should own.

Shop our list below—and drink responsibly, friends.