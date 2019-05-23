Whiskey Cavalier Might Get Uncanceled at ABC

You can't keep a good agent down. E! News has learned ABC is looking at reversing its decision to cancel Whiskey Cavalier.

The ABC action series was canceled after one season, and ABC boss Karey Burke told press it was a tough choice to make. The series starred Lauren Cohan, Scott Foley, Tyler James Williams, Ana Ortiz, Vir Das and Josh Hopkins. Created by David Hemingson, the show had Cougar Town veteran Bill Lawrence on board as an executive producer.

E! News has learned conversations are ongoing, but fans can expect a fast decision, likely by the end of this week.

Watch

Lauren Cohan's Grandmother Approves of Whiskey Cavalier

Ahead of the finale, which aired Tuesday, May 22, Lawrence tweeted, "Tonight: great season finale of #WhiskeyCavalier. Maybe check it out? Make this a "season" finale and not a series finale. Just an idea."

He's since gone on Twitter and noted the fan support.

While it's not unheard of for a show to be canceled, then picked up by another network, a network reversing its cancellation record is rare. But this wouldn't be the first time a show was canceled and then quickly revived by a network. NBC canceled Timeless after one season and days later announced it would bring it back for a second season. Following the second season, it was canceled again...and then NBC ordered a TV movie to wrap up storylines.

 

Story developing...

Ratings rebounded for the finale. The series (or season) finale had 3.6 million same-day viewers. The episode prior had just 2.5 million.

TVLine first reported ABC was reconsidering its decision regarding Whiskey.

