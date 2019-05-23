Reese Witherspoon Is Here to Provide New Big Little Lies Insight Ahead of Season 2

  • By
    &

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 12:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/courtesy of HBO

Before Celeste, Renata, Jane, Bonnie and Madeline return in Big Little Lies season two, executive producer and star Reese Witherspoon is here to give you new insight into the goings on of Monterey, California.

In a new YouTube video posted by Witherspoon's company Hello Sunshine, the Oscar and Emmy winner gives a breakdown of the key relationships and happenings in the first season of the acclaimed HBO series. The relationships are complicated in Big Little Lies (and get even more complicated after the big finale accidental death!), especially with Renata (Laura Dern) and Madeline (Witherspoon).

"Renata comes up. We like Renata, do we like Renata? We're not sure, she's a little obnoxious," Witherspoon says in her video recap.

Watch

Zoe Kravitz Says Big Little Lies Stars Still Get Nervous

She expands, "Renata and Madeline, they just do not get along." Why? Because the biggest issue at hand: How Renata pronounces Madeline's name.

And then there's the relationship between Nicole Kidman's Celeste and Witherspoon's character.

"Celeste is expressing what so many women who have quit their jobs to take care of their kids are feeling," Witherspoon says. "You fulfilled as a mom, but also she's really questioning whether she wants her career back. I think Madeline is Celeste's biggest champion, she's her best friend, she's always there to make her feel awesome and hopefully help her find what is going to make her be the truest form of herself."

Click play on the video above to hear more insight into Big Little Lies to get you ready for season two.

Big Little Lies season two premieres Sunday, June 9 on HBO.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Big Little Lies , Reese Witherspoon , TV , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

Latest News
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch

Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Last Season for a Final Emotional Goodbye

"Southern Charm" Star Kathryn Dennis Admits to Sex With Whitney

Honey Boo Boo, Alanah Thompson

Honey Boo Boo Breaks Down in Tears During Mama June's Shocking Intervention

Star Trek: Picard, Patrick Stewart

The First Look at Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard Will Give You Goosebumps

Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon Explains Mama June's Arrest

Honey Boo Boo Cries to Mama June About Living With Her Sister

Renee Zellweger's Last "What/If" Moment

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.