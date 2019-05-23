How Ayesha Curry, Khloe Kardashian and More Celebs Fire Back at Mommy Shamers

by Jess Cohen | Thu., May. 23, 2019 10:34 AM
Celebrity moms are not here for your critical comments on their parenting skills.
From Jessie James Decker to Khloe Kardashian, stars are clapping back at the criticism they receive on social media. This week, Ayesha Curry clapped back at a troll who left a hateful comment about her child's appearance. On Tuesday, May 21, Ayesha shared a family photo on Instagram, in which she's holding 10-month-old son Canon W. Jack Curry.
In the comments of the picture, one social media user wrote, "Are you pregnant again?"
"absolutely not LOL," Ayesha replied. "My 30 lb son is just breaking my back in every photo."
But then another social media user decided to leave a critical comment about her son, which did not sit well with Ayesha.
"If that kid is 30lbs he's got some serious health issues going on," the Instagram user wrote.
After seeing this comment, the author fired back, "excuse you? No. Just no."
And Ayesha, Jessie and Khloe aren't alone, let's take a look at more celebs who have clapped back at mommy shamers!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
The Good American co-founder, who is mom to True Thompson, is so over the hateful commentary on her parenting skills. In an interview with E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi, Khloe Kardashian explained that she received criticism for going to a charity event without her daughter.
"I was at a charity event last weekend and I'm literally trying to raise money for cancer research and I'm getting annihilated for being somewhere on a Sunday," Khloe told Rassi. "I'm like, 'She's with her dad, you a--hole. Like, what do you want me to do?'"
After sharing a video of her daughter having a temper tantrum at the dinner table, Jana Kramer received critical comments on social media. The singer and actress then took to her Instagram Story to fire back, saying, "You don't know, you don't live in this house, you don't know what's going on. Please don't tell me why my child's acting that way. Thanks."
BACKGRID; Instagram
Mommy shamers went after this Victoria's Secret model when she was spotted soaking up the sun's rays just weeks after giving birth to her second son Ariel.
In a message shared to her Instagram stories, the South African said, "This is me 12 days after having my son. If you have something bad to say about it… Check yourself. Society can be so cruel to one another. Beauty standards are sometimes impossible for women these days. I am not ashamed to show my post-partum tummy, I am proud actually. I carried my son for nine months in there, I think I've earned the right to have a little tummy."
She finished her statement by reminding her followers, "Ladies, we are all in this together, be kind to each other."
While on an action-packed vacation in Italy, this hot mama had to take a break from her sunbathing to correct an Instagram user who questioned where the Disick children were.
"My son was taking the photo, and the other two were sitting a table across from me. Thank you so much for your concern," the 39-year-old clapped back.
In fact, the seaside getaway was in honor of her daughter Penelope's 6th birthday. The proud mama told her Instagram followers, "My little birthday ladybug makes my heart incredibly full every day. So in awe of her."
In yet another mommy-shaming saga, the mother-of-two was criticized for not taking adequate care of her son Miles, with one Instagram user commenting, "He doesn't look to (sic) happy with the sun in his eyes."
And, sassy as ever, Teigen replied, "He told me he loves it."
The drama doesn't end there. The 32-year-old was later accused of being a bad example to her daughter Luna when she pretended to steal from a Sephora store, which prompted the cookbook author to make a disclaimer: "EDIT: DO NOT EVER STEAL OR PRETEND TO STEAL YOUR FRIEND'S @THEOUAI TESTERS IN FRONT OF EMPLOYEES. ONE, BECAUSE IT'S WRONG, BUT TWO, IT WILL STARTLE EXTREMELY ANNOYING PEOPLE INTO BEING EXTREMELY OFFENDED ON THE 'GRAM."
Evan Agostini/Invision/A
While on vacation in the Bahamas, Jason Aldean and his wife came under fire for leaving their baby at home, just months after his birth.
So the new mom took this as an opportunity to educate the haters, saying on Instagram, "Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers... vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time."
"If you don't agree with something, please... do me a favor and unfollow me. You will not be missed," Brittany said.
In an emotional post, the 32-year-old defended her actions—like playing video games drunk—in the weeks following her divorce from husband Hank Baskett. She told her Instagram followers, "I bust my ass off as a human being. I work, pay bills, take care of 2 kids and love them to the fullest plus trying to take care of myself through it all is a 24/7 job. I don't know what the f--k some of u haters think u know but you better get your heads checked because your assumptions based on pictures and clips of shows make u straight up delusional."
"I drink to celebrate only and I enjoy my friends. One day I'll get the credit I deserve for all the hard work I do but til' then I'm going to keep doing me," the star finished.
Most recently, the Flip or Flop star was criticized for a photo of her toddler standing by the pool. The Instagram user claimed she was not accusing the star of being a bad mother, saying, "No one is a hater, but as a mother it is scary to have a toddler being that close to a pool!"
The designer, who has come under mommy-fire before, quickly clapped back, "OMG 1. It's a beach entry if he fell in it's only a foot high, he would be ok 2. It's not his first time in or around the pool, but thanks for your "concern" aka judgment 3. AND most importantly I am right there and could be to him in 3 seconds SMH at this .....!!!!"
Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
After the reality star posted about North West's first swimming lesson back in December 2013, a Twitter troll snarked on the E! star, writing it was nice to see mother and daughter together "for a change."
Kim tweeted right back, "U sound so ignorant. Bc I don't tweet or instagram my every move w my daughter means I am not with her 247? We share what we want. Or is it bc I go support my fiance at every show & I post pix? When the baby goes down 4 bed or a nap, parents are allowed 2 work & support each other, maybe even have fun too."
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
In 2016, the former reality star took heat on social media from people who thought her sons looked too thin in a picture she posted of them in their swim trucks.
"Yep, I starve my children. Just blocked the most people I've ever blocked in my entire life. Happy 4th hahaha," she tweeted; the former Laguna Beach star followed later with, "I love that people are sending me articles about the dangers of being a vegan. Maybe send it to someone that's actually vegan."
Chrissy Teigen/Instagram
After dealing with tons of mommy shaming, John Legend's lady love, who had at one point switched her Twitter feed to private, preemptively addressed mommy-shaming issues when she posted a video in 2016 of Luna with the caption, "We miss you, papa!! Can't wait for you to come home! (Yes she has rosy eczema cheeks, yes we are taking care of it, no it's not a gluten allergy, no it's not our makeup, no it's not from our perfume, yes she's just a baby)."
Hilary Duff/Instagram
The actress/singer somehow stirred up controversy when she posted a photo smooching her son Luca, which many took issue with. She eventually replied "For anyone commenting that a kiss on the lips with my four-year-old is 'inappropriate' go ahead and click a quick unfollow with your warped minds and judgment."
kolini photography
"I don't normally like to address the trolls/mom shamers … but it's so out of control!" the Bachelor in Paradise star began in the message posted to her Instagram Story in June.
"I'd like to take a moment to clarify first of all that my kids DO have a father that is part of their life. They spend time with him too. So if you see a photo of me without my kids one weekend and comment something like 'mother of the year' or 'wow shouldn't she be with her kids?' Well, there's a VERY good chance that I can't be with them because they're with their dad." Stanton and her ex-husband of three years, Nick Buonfiglio, share daughters Charlie and Kinsley.
While pregnant with her second child, the Six Pack Mom hit back at "ignorant" body shamers, who took issue with her fit pregnancy form. In August, the social media star, who was 7-months-pregnant, wrote, "Our bodies are truly incredible & I feel blessed to be able to grow another healthy baby inside of me! I choose to stay positive & I represent anyone who has dealt with doubters, trolls & bullies. It feels great to prove ignorant people wrong & even better to know that all you have to do is believe in yourself and trust your own instincts."
"You know, it is kind of hard sometimes because you feel like you have to filter what you post in some ways," Jessie revealed to E! News in August. "I'll never post a picture of my kids in their car seats anymore because I'll get schooled on how I'm not doing it correctly or it turns into this argument." She continued, "I'm not going to post pictures of them in the backseat eating their snacks. It's not worth it anymore—you ruined it!"
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
The party-loving Jersey Shore alum and mother of two took to Instagram earlier this year to fire back at people who criticized her parenting, a day before Mother's Day.
"So proud of my little girl! ♥," she wrote, alongside a photo of her carrying her little girl inside a gymnasium, where the child had taken part in a kids' dance recital.
"(Instead of not posting my kids for the people who respect and appreciate their photos , I will turn off the comments section. I don't need a--holes telling me how to raise my child and judge them. I'm a damn good mom and know what I'm doing. Well most of the time.)," Snooki continued.
"So I took a photo of Saint and he was sitting forward and so they say for his age, he should be rear-facing," Kim said in a video posted on her app in August. She'd been criticized online for the seat's position. "But what people didn't know is that Saint is now the weight and the height requirement to sit forward-facing."
"Saint actually weighs more than North," Kim said about her and Kanye's eldest child, 4-year-old daughter North West.
"If that is believable, he does, and it is wild," she added.
Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images for Haute Living
Back in 2012, the actress was criticized for letting her daughter Willow Smith cut her hair and she took the opportunity to teach people about female empowerment.
"The question why I would LET Willow cut her hair. First the LET must be challenged," the actress wrote on Facebook. "This is a world where women, girls are constantly reminded that they don't belong to themselves; that their bodies are not their own, nor their power or self determination."
"I made a promise to endow my little girl with the power to always know that her body, spirit and her mind are HER domain," she added. "Willow cut her hair because her beauty, her value, her worth is not measured by the length of her hair. It's also a statement that claims that even little girls have the RIGHT to own themselves and should not be a slave to even their mother's deepest insecurities, hopes and desires."
Rick Diamond/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
"My sweet, smart, motivated princess @arianabiermann she has the biggest [heart] and is even more beautiful on the inside and you LOW LIFE assholes who have the audacity to make your rude comments, 'she finally lost weight' 'she finally came into her own' WTF is wrong with you!" the Don't Be Tardy star wrote when people commented negatively abut her daughter Ariana's weight in 2015.
"You are the problem with society. What possesses you to sit behind a computer and write a negative comment?!!!! can you imagine if you took the time to write something positive or nothing at all how wonderful this world would be!!! You leave my baby alone she is a child!!!! Got it!!!"
