Go Behind the Scenes of Game of Thrones' Last Season for a Final Emotional Goodbye

by Chris Harnick | Thu., May. 23, 2019 10:30 AM
Prepare for one last trip to the world of Westeros (for now) with HBO's Game of Thrones: The Last Watch. Airing Sunday, May 26, the two-hour documentary film will take viewers behind the scenes of the final season.
Acclaimed filmmaker Jeanie Finlay was embedded on the set for a year as production on the final season commenced. According to HBO, the documentary "delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields and car-parks of Northern Ireland."
The cable network is calling Game of Thrones: The Last Watch "much more than a ‘making of' documentary," and said it's "a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world—and then have to say goodbye to it."
See a trailer for the movie above and photos from behind the scenes of Game of Thrones' final season below.
HBO
Vladimir Furdik, a stuntman who played the Night King.
HBO
Joe Dempsie, Rory McCann, Sophie Turner and Kit Harington.
HBO
Pamela Smyth, crow make-up supervisor.
HBO
David Nutter, director
HBO
Patrick Strapazon, assistant to David Nutter.
HBO
Candice Banks, hair supervisor.
HBO
Vladimir Furdik, stuntman and the Night King.
HBO
Bernadette Caulfield, Chris Newman, executive producers.
HBO
Del Reid, special effects snow crew supervisor.
HBO
Candice Banks, hair supervisor, Kevin Alexander, hair designer
HBO
Chris Newman, executive producer.
HBO
Naomi Liston, locations manager
"New make up chap @sophiet @maisie_williams @isaachwright #kitharington," Gemma Whelan posted on Instagram.
"The pack survived," Sophie Turner posted.
Sophie Turner posted this snap from filming the promo in her goodbye to Sansa Stark.
Sophie Turner posted this assembled group photo as part of her farewell to the show.
"BEING TOLD THE ENDING TO @gameofthrones," Gwendoline Christie posted.
"When @nikolajwilliamcw and I wore jellyfish ... I f--king love you ya big weirdo," Lena Headey shared.
"The best, sweetest most wonderful sister from another mother @iamlenaheadey. That was a fun decade," Nikolaj Coster-Waldau posted.
"Thanks @nikolajwilliamcw. Two men enter, One man leaves.... it's been such a pleasure working with you!!! Oh and sorry about last night...didn't know you were in a hurry.... don't have that many friends on #gameofthrones and just wanted to hang out on the beach...maybe play the guitar, make a [fire] and chill under the stars while the world was burning around us...kinda romantic if you ask me...but sadly you never do... #jaimelannister #eurongreyjoy #youneverknow," Pilou Asbæk posted.
"What can I say? Happy Monday and please enjoy #gameofthrones episode 5....photo by the wonderful David Benioff #whatisdeadmayneverdie #longlegs #umbrellaacademy #spinoff #eurongreyjoy," Pilou Asbæk shared.
"Just wanna say....it's been an absolutely blast getting to know you @iamlenaheadey THANKS for many good hours.... remember when we took this photo after our first shooting day...season 8... a long time...loved working with you!!" Pilou Asbæk posted.
Instagram\
"Did I just stumble upon the truth here?! The cup bearer does not drinketh the Starbucks tea... oh and this ain't a spoiler just a lost wanderer coming home for a mid filming cuppa.... @prideofgypsies you so fire you make my hair turn blue," Emilia Clarke posted. "#forfuturereferenceileavethebagin #drogonyouhavemyheart4lyfe #familyvalues @gameofthrones #forthethrone #forthecaffeine #forthedragons"
To celebrate her time on the series, Bella Ramsey posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos, including this one with Isaac Hempstead Wright.
Bella Ramsey, the young actress who portrays Lyanna Mormont, posted a number of behind-the-scenes photos following the Battle of Winterfell.
Joe Dempsie, Gendry on the series, with Bella Ramsey in a snap from the young actress.
Bella Ramsey posted this behind-the-scenes photo as part of a tribute to her character, Lyanna Mormont.
Instagram\
"Here's a still taken from the alternate episode 3 ending in which the Night King becomes Bran's carer and they both live happily ever after," Isaac Hempstead Wright posted.
Instagram\
"GiantKILLER and Mr. GiantBABE!What a blast to work with @bellaramsey A super talented, hard working and fearless actor (and worrier!) #gameofthrones #battleofwinterfell," Kristofer Hivju posted.
Emilia Clarke posted this tribute along with lyrics from Tina Turner's hit song "Simply the Best."
Actor Alfie Allen posted this image of Theon's armor on Instagram with a simple caption: the broken heart emoji.
"The human embodiment of a wonderwall. Thank you #liamghallager for the reminder...#90'stributebandlookalikes? #motherofsingalongs @johnbradleywest @gameofthrones #heartbreakclub #almostover," Emilia Clarke posted.
"FYI...This is the closest you'll ever get to me attempting ‘that lift' from dirty dancing.
Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there's no lake.
And yes, I have no idea I'm NOT being raised above his head.
(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.) @gameofthrones @prideofgypsies," Emilia Clarke posted. "#nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."
"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Emilia Clarke posted. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."
"Me and my baby (dragon) (Drogon) just very excited for you all to see #season8gameofthrones which if I'm not mistaken begins....now," Emilia Clarke said.
"The family portrait #kitharrington #jeneregretterien #okmaybehereiseetheresemblance #season8gameofthrones @gameofthrones @hbo," Emilia Clarke posted.
"Enjoy tonights episode! You have a lot to look forward to... Here with the one and only Mr. @liamcunningham1 On our way to sett one day inn the past @gameofthrones," Kristofer Hivju posted.
"In honour of the final season of Thrones premiering tonight .... Here's a picture of me asleep on set," Sophie Turner posted.
Game of Thrones: The Last Watch airs Sunday, May 26 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
