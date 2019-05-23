The First Look at Patrick Stewart in Star Trek: Picard Will Give You Goosebumps

Look who's back in the Star Trek saddle. E! News has a sneak peek at Patrick Stewart's new series, Star Trek: Picard, below.

The new poster art gives a hint at what Captain Jean-Luc Picard has been up to since he was last seen as the character on screen in 2002's Star Trek: Nemesis.

"Fifteen years ago, today, you led us out of the darkness. You commanded the greatest rescue armada in history. Then, the unimaginable: What did that cost you? Your faith? Your faith in us? Your faith in yourself? Tell us, why did you leave Starfleet, admiral?" a voiceover says in the trailer.

Viewers will find out when show premieres later in 2019. "The end is only the beginning," the show's tagline reads. In a press release, CBS All Access notes the series will "follow this iconic character into the next chapter of his life."