Nina Dobrev and Boyfriend Grant Mellon Pack on the PDA at Cannes

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., May. 23, 2019 8:47 AM

Nina Dobrev, Grant Mellon

IMP Features / SplashNews.com

PDA alert!

Nina Dobrev and her new boyfriend Grant Mellon could barely keep their hands—or lips—off each other while on a trip to France for the 2019 Cannes Film Festival. Wearing a black and white printed one-piece swimsuit, the 30-year-old Vampire Diaries and Fam alum and her screenwriter-director beau were photographed making out while taking a swim outside Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, where a slew of celebs.

Dobrev and Mellon have been romantically linked since he attended her 30th birthday party in January. They have also spent time together with her BFF Julianne Hough and her husband Brooks Laich, E! News had learned in February.

At the time, a source said, "Nina and Grant have been intentionally keeping their relationship as low-key as possible."

Photos

Nina Dobrev's Best Roles

They weren't kidding; Dobrev and Mellon have largely kept their relationship private.

In March, they were photographed together in public for the first time, sitting front-row at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

TAGS/ Nina Dobrev , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News

