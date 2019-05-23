Watch Bethenny Frankel Revive "Go to Sleep!" for Sonja Morgan...Who Instead Falls to the Floor

There are vacations and then there are The Real Housewives of New York City vacations.

When the ladies of Bravo's Big Apple reality series go away, all bets are off. Sometimes men roam freely from the night before, other times there are satchels of gold and jelly beans. When the weather is warm and the drinks aplenty, all bets are off. Take this clip from The Real Housewives of New York City season 11 trip to Miami.

The ladies make their way to the Sunshine State in the Wednesday, May 29 episode. Ramona Singer wants to go out, but not with Barbara Kavovit. The others? Well, it looks like Sonja Morgan is in no shape. Dorinda Medley doesn't sound too hot either. And Bethenny Frankel just wants Sonja to go to bed, so much so she revives her the iconic Scary Island saying, "GO TO SLEEP!"