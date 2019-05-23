Kathryn Dennis Addresses Whitney Sudler-Smith Hookup Rumors on Southern Charm

Charles Sykes/Bravo, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:17 AM
Charles Sykes/Bravo, Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Kathryn Dennis is spilling that sweet tea.
On Wednesday's episode of Southern Charm, the Bravo star addressed the rumors she had hooked up with Whitney Sudler-Smith before the start of their season.
As fans will recall, Austen Kroll and Chelsea Meissner discussed the possibilities of a rekindled romance in last week's episode at Patricia Altschul's dinner party.
"What if Kathryn and Whitney got back together?" Meissner asked.
"No, this summer, they f--cked," Kroll later replied.
After the rumors started to spread, Dennis decided to set the record straight at Meissner's housewarming party in this week's episode. While chatting with a group of pals, Cameran Eubanks revealed Dennis and Sudler-Smith had "a little rendezvous."
Dennis didn't deny it and said the fling happened while they were in Los Angeles.
This wasn't the first time the two stars had hooked up. Dennis and Sudler-Smith also did so years ago. While they had initially planned to keep their fling a secret, Sudler-Smith eventually spilled the beans to her now-ex Thomas Ravenel.
"Now I don't give a s--t," she said. "If I was him I'd be like, 'Yeah man, I sure did.'"
Southern Charm airs Wednesday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of NBCUniversal).
