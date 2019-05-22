Jenelle Evans Is "Exhausted" as She and David Eason Fight for Custody of Kids

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 22, 2019 8:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are back in court.

The former Teen Mom star and her husband appeared in a North Carolina courthouse on Wednesday afternoon for a hearing involving custody of her kids. Jenelle and David are parents to daughter Ensley Eason, 2, while the reality star is also is mom to Jace Evans, 9, Kaiser Griffith, 4.

A source close to Jenelle told E! News on Wednesday that Jenelle and David's court case is "being adjourned until Friday."

David and Jenelle will "of course" be back in court on Friday.

The source explains, "They left court today with everything status quo from where they started today. She is hoping to get her kids back in time for the summer. Her lawyers are being very strict about allowing her to talk about anything."

The likely court decision on Friday would allow Jenelle and David to "move forward with whatever the court decides for Kaiser and Ensley."

The mom of three "is very much hoping she will be able to get them back."

Watch

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Biggest Scandals

All of the back and forth to the court and the case itself "has been extremely draining on [Jenelle]," the source tells us. "This was never expected. She is exhausted."

They add, "Once this is all said and done, Jenelle and David will start to see a marriage counselor."

The couple has been spotted in court on multiple occasions over the last week in regards to custody of the kids.

"The judge ordered Ensley to be placed with Barbara on Jenelle's request during Friday's hearing," the source adds. "Jenelle felt, and the judge agreed, that having Ensley with Barbara and not with David's ex's mother, did not make sense for the girl since she isn't related to Whitney [Johnson]'s family."

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Instagram

The insider adds that Jenelle and David are back in court as they "continue fighting to regain custody over Kaiser and Ensley."

Apparently, Teen Mom fans are even asking Kailyn Lowry if she'll "take Ensley." The answer is no, she doesn't "want to get involved."

In late April, reports surfaced that David had allegedly shot and killed Jenelle's dog, Nugget. A source told E! News at the time that David allegedly killed Nugget because "it snapped at" Ensley. The incident sparked a join investigation between the Columbus County Sheriff's Office and Columbus County Animal Control into allegations of animal cruelty in connection with the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

In mid-May, Jenelle confirmed to E! News that son Kaiser, whom she shares with ex Nathan Griffith, had been removed from her home after the incident. Kaiser is reportedly staying with his father for the time being.

According to a source, the removal occurred after Kaiser told his school counselors about the incident in his home, which prompted Child Protective Services to become involved. Jenelle's eldest son, Jace, currently lives with her mother, Barbara Evans, who has full custody. E! News has also learned that Jenelle and David's daughter has been placed with Barbara.

"During this difficult time, I am focused on getting Kaiser back and cooperating with my legal team on the next steps to getting my children back," she shared with E! News.

Jenelle told E! News on May 1 she was "very much considering divorcing" her husband after Nugget's death. However, the first source said they will "start to see a marriage counselor" once the custody battle ends.

The 27-year-old confirmed that same information to E! News on May 8 after she was fired from Teen Mom 2.

"Me and David are looking into marriage counseling," she told E! News at the time. "He has totally been there since this happened with MTV. David's been really supportive and told me just stay positive, everything will be fine."

-Reporting by Jessica Finn

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience, Jamie Fox, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes

Jamie Foxx Hilariously Flubs a Scene in During Live In Front of a Studio Audience

Ayesha Curry, Canon Curry

Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Season 1 Finale Flips the Show On Its Head

Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Breaks Silence on Reza Farahan's Restraining Order

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Explains How Being Sexually Abused Led to an 8-Year Rift With Her Mom

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Own Mental Health Struggles in Emotional PSA

Naomi Scott

Why Naomi Scott Decided to Bring Her ''Own Flavor'' to Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.