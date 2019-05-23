EXCLUSIVE!

The Bachelorette's Peter the Pilot "Is Falling Very Hard" For Hannah in Sneak Peek

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 23, 2019 6:30 AM

Luke P. isn't the only one already falling in love with Hannah Brown.

He doesn't actually use the word "love" in the exclusive Bachelorette clip above, but boy is Peter the Pilot smitten with Alabama Hannah. He can't stop smiling and says he's "falling very hard," and loves her giggle and the twinkle in her eye and she's so sweet and so inspiring and perfect and wonderful. 

Hannah seems into him as well as she's got her legs wrapped all the way around him in a little makeout sesh, and we can't say we hate watching this pair canoodle while Peter the Pilot makes plane puns in his talking head. Peter the Pilot is pretty perfect, but do you think he can pick a peck of pickled peppers? 

That we have yet to see. 

Watch

Bachelorette Hannah B.'s Reaction to Luke's Love: Please Don't

Monday's episode of The Bachelorette will feature special guests Jason Biggs and Jenny Mollen, who are apparently taking the bachelors to a birthing class. Hannah will also deal with a "real-life health scare" while one bachelor comes to her rescue and then they're treated to a private concert by pop and soul band Lukas Graham.  

Another date involves a professional photo shoot with animal models, and the official synopsis of the episode also includes this gem: 

"The curious Bachelorette once again employs Demi to share with her what the men do when she is not around, reminiscent of the new Illumination Entertainment film from the creators of Despicable MeThe Secret Life of Pets 2. Will the guys pass Demi's test? And later, will one man spin out of control and out of Hannah's life? The men battle to get a rose, whatever it takes." 

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

