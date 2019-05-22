Ayesha Curry Claps Back at Troll Who Body-Shamed Her 10-Month-Old Son

Prepare for the NBA Finals with this solid score: Ayesha Curry: 1, Internet trolls: 0.

Some Instagram users made rude comments about the mom of three recently and it ended up being quite the air ball. On Tuesday, Ayesha shared a family photo after Game 4 of the Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers Western Conference Finals game where the Warriors won their way to their fifth consecutive NBA Finals appearance. Ayesha's husband Steph Curry led the team with 37 points and showed off his stunning basketball skills in a series that pitted the Warriors star against his brother Seth Curry.

Despite the brother vs. brother game, family game together for the picture and celebrated as one.

"Infinitely proud of these guys. Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it's all about family," she wrote alongside the picture. "Moments like this simply put it all into perspective. 'But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.' - Matthew 6:33"

In the picture, Ayesha holds their 10-month-old son Canon W. Jack Curry while Steph stands beside her. One person took a direct shot at The Seasoned Life author's body and wrote, "Are you pregnant again?"