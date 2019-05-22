Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Own Mental Health Struggles in Emotional PSA

Billie Eilish is "still trying to learn" how to prioritize her mental health.

It's no surprise that the singer is an open book when it comes to her mental health. Fans frequently find themselves relating to her hit songs, like "Ocean Eyes," where the star sings about heartache and feelings of depression. Now, the 17-year-old is sharing how she is working to overcome her mental health struggles.

Believe it or not, Billie's advice is incredibly honest and real. "It doesn't make you weak to ask for help," she explains. "Starting that conversation, you don't have to make it super serious right away."

She adds that checking on a friend, or just someone who might need it, during a time of need can make a big difference. It as easy as asking: "Are you okay? Really? Are you actually good?" And, if that's too forward, a text message or a hug can go a long way.