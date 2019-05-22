Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Own Mental Health Struggles in Emotional PSA

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
Billie Eilish is "still trying to learn" how to prioritize her mental health.
It's no surprise that the singer is an open book when it comes to her mental health. Fans frequently find themselves relating to her hit songs, like "Ocean Eyes," where the star sings about heartache and feelings of depression. Now, the 17-year-old is sharing how she is working to overcome her mental health struggles.
Believe it or not, Billie's advice is incredibly honest and real. "It doesn't make you weak to ask for help," she explains. "Starting that conversation, you don't have to make it super serious right away."
She adds that checking on a friend, or just someone who might need it, during a time of need can make a big difference. It as easy as asking: "Are you okay? Really? Are you actually good?" And, if that's too forward, a text message or a hug can go a long way.
"Sometimes you don't even have to say something for them to know... Sometimes it's about a hug," she suggests.
Billie adds, "The main thing I'm trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen."
While Billie says she is "obviously" not a trained professional, she learned a lot from her personal mental health struggles. She explains that she has "seen it and I have been it," but she continues to learn from her experiences. "It's been like that for me. There have been certain people that have texted me right as I need to be texted, you know, saying that they love me and it really means a lot."
Even though she says that she is simply "trying my best," it's clear that everyone can learn something from the 17-year-old.
If you want to learn more about how to start a conversation about mental health, go to seizetheawkward.org.
