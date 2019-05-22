Billie Eilish Gets Candid About Her Own Mental Health Struggles in Emotional PSA

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Wed., May. 22, 2019 4:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Billie Eilish

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

Billie Eilish is "still trying to learn" how to prioritize her mental health. 

It's no surprise that the singer is an open book when it comes to her mental health. Fans frequently find themselves relating to her hit songs, like "Ocean Eyes," where the star sings about heartache and feelings of depression. Now, the 17-year-old is sharing how she is working to overcome her mental health struggles. 

Believe it or not, Billie's advice is incredibly honest and real. "It doesn't make you weak to ask for help," she explains. "Starting that conversation, you don't have to make it super serious right away."

She adds that checking on a friend, or just someone who might need it, during a time of need can make a big difference. It as easy as asking: "Are you okay? Really? Are you actually good?" And, if that's too forward, a text message or a hug can go a long way. 

Watch

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber & More Open Up About Mental Health

"Sometimes you don't even have to say something for them to know... Sometimes it's about a hug," she suggests.

Billie adds, "The main thing I'm trying to say is that you should keep your ears open and you should listen."

While Billie says she is "obviously" not a trained professional, she learned a lot from her personal mental health struggles. She explains that she has "seen it and I have been it," but she continues to learn from her experiences. "It's been like that for me. There have been certain people that have texted me right as I need to be texted, you know, saying that they love me and it really means a lot."

Even though she says that she is simply "trying my best," it's clear that everyone can learn something from the 17-year-old. 

If you want to learn more about how to start a conversation about mental health, go to seizetheawkward.org.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Celebrities , , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
Mercedes, Reza Farahan

Shahs of Sunset Star Mercedes ''MJ'' Javid Breaks Silence on Reza Farahan's Restraining Order

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai Explains How Being Sexually Abused Led to an 8-Year Rift With Her Mom

Naomi Scott

Why Naomi Scott Decided to Bring Her ''Own Flavor'' to Princess Jasmine in Disney's Aladdin

E-Comm: Kylie Jenner, Kylie Cosmetics

Kylie Skin, Lancome Sale & More Beauty We're Loving Today

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, Janel Parrish, Sasha Pieterse

PLL: The Perfectionists Is Putting Alison On a New Journey For Now, But Emison Might Not Be Over

Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi

Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes for "Poor Choice of Words" After Transphobic Comment About Erika Jayne

Sophie Turner, Jessica Chastain

Dark Phoenix's Sophie Turner and Jessica Chastain Want to Normalize Strong Female Characters

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.