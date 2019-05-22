Lisa Vanderpump Apologizes for "Poor Choice of Words" After Transphobic Comment About Erika Jayne

Lisa Vanderpump is publicly apologizing for some comments she made on Tuesday night's episode of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Some background: Vanderpump Dogs executive director John Sessa told the eponymous owner that she should take a lie detector test related to her ongoing controversy with Dorit Kemsley, which has become known as Puppygate.

"I don't think anybody would volunteer for a lie detector test if they were one iota guilty, so I was happy to say yes. It seemed kind of intriguing," Vanderpump said on the RHOBH after-show. The business owner was more than happy to respond to inquiries regarding Puppygate and that ordeal, but there was one certain subject she wanted to stay away from: Erika Jayne(aka Erika Girardi).

She said during the lie detector test, "Just don't ask me if Erika's tucking or something like that because there are some things I can't lie about."

Social media immediately went after Vanderpump, including some of her Housewives co-stars. Lisa Rinna tweeted, "Who knew Lvp was transphobic? Well, we know NOW! #LBGTQ."