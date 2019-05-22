This Is Us Season 4 Will Be Restarts For Everybody

At the end of season four (before the show jumped years into the future), we saw Randall and Beth picking up their entire family to move to Philadelphia so Randall can fully serve as city councilman, while Kate and Toby took their new baby home and Kevin broke up with Zoe over the fact that she didn't want kids. And in the past, Jack and Rebecca are just in the midst of getting together in the first place.

Fogelman told the site that he has already written the first episode of season four, and it does not go back to the family gathering in the future.

"In order to start returning to that period, you first have to fill in some of the middle, and that's going to start happening in these next few years," Fogelman said. "They're going to inform what you've already seen."