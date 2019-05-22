It's a Reality TV Junkie's Dream Come True: BravoCon Is Happening

Move over comic cons, the Real Housewives are coming. Bravo announced the first ever BravoCon is happening in November 2019 in New York City. Complete with stars from The Real Housewives franchise, Southern Charm, Below Deck, Vanderpump Rules, Top Chef and more, the new event will feature live performances, insider panels, unique activations and VIP access to the Bravolebrities.

Additionally, Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen will expand from the Clubhouse for an evening extravaganza filmed in front of its biggest audience ever. The event is scheduled to take place from Friday, Nov. 15 through Sunday, Nov. 17.

More programming and venues will be announced at a later date when tickets go on sale in the summer of 2019.