John Legend Promises The Voice Winner Maelyn Jarmon a Hang Session With His Family

John Legend accomplished something not many before him have done: a victory on The Voice during his first season.

Maelyn Jarmon took home the top prize for Team John in the season 16 finale, beating out the remaining contestants from Blake Shelton's team. Maelyn said she going into The Voice she respected John.

"I went in with a very professional mindset and he is so relaxed and easy to talk to. I think he could be friends with anybody. But I think also, so far as working on music together, we were right eye-to-eye," Maelyn told press after her win.