Our Favourite Pieces from the New PrettyLittleThing x Will.I.Am Collection

by Alanna Onanian | Fri., May. 24, 2019 10:56 AM
by E! & PrettyLittleThing
PrettyLittleThing just dropped a brand new collection ft. Will.I.Am and we are loving all the bright colours, loud prints, and versatile pieces.
Featured in the campaign are three UK hip hop and rap artists we love: Lady Leshurr, Lioness, and Ms Banks.
Ms Banks recently supported the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, on her worldwide tour and also performed at The Brits in 2019 alongside Little Mix. Lady Leshurr has over 1 million YouTube subscribers on her channel and leads the way as the hottest female British grime artist of the moment. Lioness, a hot-right-now grime & hip hop artist is also being hailed as one to watch this year.
These three are not only taking over the UK music scene but also taking to the streets with their PrettyLittleThing edit designed for badass babes.
Take a look at some of our favourite looks from the collection!
BUY IT: Petite Pink Vinyl Puffer, £45.00
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
To shop these looks and more head to PrettyLittleThing.com!
Check Out Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson's Cutest Color-Coordinating Cousin Moments Before Relatively Nat & Liv's Premiere
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?