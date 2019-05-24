Our Favourite Pieces from the New PrettyLittleThing x Will.I.Am Collection

PrettyLittleThing just dropped a brand new collection ft. Will.I.Am and we are loving all the bright colours, loud prints, and versatile pieces.

Featured in the campaign are three UK hip hop and rap artists we love: Lady Leshurr, Lioness, and Ms Banks.

Ms Banks recently supported the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, on her worldwide tour and also performed at The Brits in 2019 alongside Little Mix. Lady Leshurr has over 1 million YouTube subscribers on her channel and leads the way as the hottest female British grime artist of the moment. Lioness, a hot-right-now grime & hip hop artist is also being hailed as one to watch this year.

These three are not only taking over the UK music scene but also taking to the streets with their PrettyLittleThing edit designed for badass babes.

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from the collection!