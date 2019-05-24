Our Favourite Pieces from the New PrettyLittleThing x Will.I.Am Collection

PrettyLittleThing just dropped a brand new collection ft. Will.I.Am and we are loving all the bright colours, loud prints, and versatile pieces.

Featured in the campaign are three UK hip hop and rap artists we love: Lady Leshurr, Lioness, and Ms Banks.

Ms Banks recently supported the queen of rap, Nicki Minaj, on her worldwide tour and also performed at The Brits in 2019 alongside Little Mix. Lady Leshurr has over 1 million YouTube subscribers on her channel and leads the way as the hottest female British grime artist of the moment. Lioness, a hot-right-now grime & hip hop artist is also being hailed as one to watch this year.

These three are not only taking over the UK music scene but also taking to the streets with their PrettyLittleThing edit designed for badass babes. 

Take a look at some of our favourite looks from the collection!

prettylittlethings

Petite Pink Vinyl Puffer

BUY IT: Petite Pink Vinyl Puffer, £45.00

prettylittlethings

Tall Lime Green Slinky Ruched Bardot Bodysuit

BUY IT: Tall Lime Green Slinky Ruched Bardot Bodysuit, £15.00

prettylittlethings

Petite Grey Slogan Printed Unitard

BUY IT: Petite Grey Slogan Printed Unitard, £15.00

prettylittlethings

Tall Black Fishnet Mesh Long Sleeve Midi Dress

BUY IT: Tall Black Fishnet Mesh Long Sleeve Midi Dress, £15.00

prettylittlethings

Plus Sand Cheetah Joggers

BUY IT: Plus Sand Cheetah Joggers, £25.00

prettylittlethings

Tall Black Slogan T Shirt

BUY IT: Tall Black Slogan T Shirt, £12.00

prettylittlethings

Plus Orange Faux Fur Oversized Collar Coat

BUY IT: Plus Orange Faux Fur Oversized Collar Coat, £80.00

prettylittlethings

Petite Blue Utility Jogger Jumpsuit

BUY IT: Petite Blue Utility Jogger Jumpsuit, £35.00

prettylittlethings

Plus Neon Orange Square Neck Unitard

BUY IT: Plus Neon Orange Square Neck Unitard, £18.00

To shop these looks and more head to PrettyLittleThing.com!

