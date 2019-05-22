Netflix Reveals What's Coming and Going in June 2019: Time to Binge Black Mirror Season 5

YouTube
by Corinne Heller | Wed., May. 22, 2019 11:56 AM
YouTube
June's going to be another hot month for Netflix.
Season five of the hit anthology sci-fi series Black Mirror, starring Miley Cyrus, Anthony Mackie and Topher Grace, premieres on the platform on June 5. Two days later marks the premiere of season three of Designated Survivor, which Netflix had picked up and saved after ABC canceled the show, which stars Kiefer Sutherland.
Other new releases include the Disney animated movie Ralph Breaks the Internet and the Oscar-winning animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and on June 14, you can start to watch Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandlerplay a married couple in the thriller-comedy film Murder Mystery.
Also in June, at a date that is yet to be announced, the third and final season (as of now) of Netflix original series Marvel's Jessica Jones will premiere.
Movies set to leave Netflix include Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Kill Bill: Vo1. 1 and 2, Legally Blonde and its sequel, as well as '80s classic Pretty in Pink.
Check out a full list of the titles coming to and leaving Netflix in June:
Released on June 1:
Arthdal Chronicles—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Oh, Ramona!—NETFLIX FILM
50/50
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day
Batman Begins
Cabaret
Carrie
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
Dynasty: Season 2
Good Night, and Good Luck
Gran Torino
Life in the Doghouse
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Magic Mike
Network
Platoon
Prosecuting Evil: The Extraordinary World Of Ben Ferencz
Satan & Adam
Small Soldiers
The Dark Knight
The Phantom of the Opera
The Space Between Us
What a Girl Wants
Released on June 3:
Documentary Now!: Season 3
Malibu Rescue: The Series—NETFLIX FAMILY
Released on June 4:
Miranda Sings Live…Your Welcome—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 5:
A Silent Voice
Black Mirror: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Released on June 7:
3%: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Belmonte
The Black Godfather—NETFLIX FILM
The Chef Show—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Designated Survivor: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Elisa & Marcela—NETFLIX FILM
I Am Mother—NETFLIX FILM
Pachamama—NETFLIX FAMILY
Rock My Heart—NETFLIX FILM
Super Monsters Monster Pets—NETFLIX FAMILY
Tales of the City—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 8:
Berlin, I Love You
Released on June 11:
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Released on June 12:
Jo Koy: Comin' In Hot—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rolling Thunder Revue: A Bob Dylan Story by Martin Scorsese— NETFLIX FILM
Released on June 13:
The 3rd Eye 2—NETFLIX FILM
Jinn—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kakegurui xx—NETFLIX ANIME
Courtesy of Sony Pictures Animation
Released on June 14:
Aggretsuko: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME
The Alcàsser Murders—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Awake: The Million Dollar Game—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Charité at War—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Cinderella Pop—NETFLIX FILM
Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce: Season 5
Leila—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Life Overtakes Me—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marlon: Season 2
Murder Mystery—NETFLIX FILM
Unité 42—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 15:
Grey's Anatomy: Season 15
Released on June 16:
Cop Car
Released on June 17:
The Missing: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 18:
Adam Devine: Best Time of Our Lives—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Big Kill
Released on June 19:
Beats—NETFLIX FILM
The Edge of Democracy—NETFLIX FILM
Released on June 20:
Le Chant du Loup—NETFLIX FILM
Released on June 21:
Ad Vitam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Bolívar—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Casketeers: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Confession Tapes: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dark: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The End of Evangelion
Evangelion: Death (True)²
Girls Incarcerated: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
GO! Live Your Way: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Jaoon Kahan Bata Ae Dil—NETFLIX FILM
La misma sangre—NETFLIX FILM
Mr. Iglesias—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Neon Genesis Evangelion
Shooter: Season 3
Released on June 24:
Forest of Piano: Season 2—NETFLIX ANIME
Released on June 25:
Mike Epps: Only One Mike—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 26:
The Golem
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
The Zookeeper
Released on June 27:
Answer for Heaven—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 28:
20th Century Women
7SEEDS—NETFLIX ANIME
Dope: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Exhibit A—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Instant Hotel: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Motown Magic: Season 2—NETFLIX FAMILY
Paquita Salas: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Chosen One—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Released on June 29:
Scare Tactics: Seasons 4 and 5
Released on June 30:
Madam Secretary: Season 5
Release date not yet determined:
Marvel's Jessica Jones: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trinkets—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer
Leaving on June 1:
An Extremely Goofy Movie
Apollo 13
Cold in July
101 Dalmatians
The Fox and the Hound 2
The Jungle Book: Mowgli's Story
Doom
Freddy vs. Jason
Friday the 13th
Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves
I Am Legend
In the Army Now
Inspector Gadget 2
Jason X
Kill Bill: Vol. 1
Kill Bill: Vol. 2
Legally Blonde
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
My Bloody Valentine
Playing It Cool
Pretty in Pink
Reindeer Games
Stargate
Terminator Salvation
The Bone Collector
The Constant Gardener
Leaving on June 4:
District 9
Leaving on June 5:
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Leaving on June 6:
The Soloist
Leaving on June 14:
Grand Designs: Australia: Season 4
I Own Australia's Best Home: Season 1
I Own Britain's Best Home: Season 1
Mother
Leaving on June 15:
Apocalypse Now
Minimalism: A Documentary
About the Important Things
National Lampoon's Van Wilder
The Pianist
Leaving on June 16:
Death Race
Leaving on June 24:
Mulan 2
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?