Kendall Jenner Needs a New Mattress (& Maybe a New Fish) After Hosting Kourtney Kardashian's Family

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., May. 23, 2019 7:00 AM
It's time for Kourtney Kardashian to return home.
In this clip from Sunday's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mother of three reveals to best friend Larsa Pippen that she may've overstayed her welcome at Kendall Jenner's house. As fans may know, Kardashian joined Jenner at her residence after the mandatory Woolsey Fire evacuations.
While the supermodel was initially happy to have Kourtney and her kids at her house, it seems Kendall has since changed her tune.
"Wait, the other day Kendall…she's like, 'There's no more vegetable oil,'" Kourtney notes to Larsa. "And I'm like, 'Vegetable oil? We don't even use vegetable oil.'"
The Poosh founder then reveals that a professional chef hired for a family dinner used all of Kendall's vegetable oil. Larsa is baffled by Kendall's reaction as she thought the 23-year-old Jenner would be more upset about the mattress Reign Disick "peed on."
Still, Kourtney defends that Kendall was "really excited" to have guests as she hates "being alone."
"You know what they say, right? Like, fish and guests are good for about 3 to 4 days," the former Real Housewives of Miami star quips. "After that they both start to smell. You totally overstayed your welcome."
Speaking of fish, it appears that Kendall's fish died under Kourtney's supervision. "Why is it upside down? It's almost dead," Larsa states after noticing the dying fish. "Give it mouth-to-mouth."
"Wait, is it really upside down?" a concerned Kourtney asks.
Larsa suggests that the fish is long gone as the pet isn't floating as it should be. "You killed the f--king fish too?" Kourt's gal pal concludes.
Watch the full conversation for yourself in the clip above!
