My My My! It's Troye Sivan's Birthday and We Can't Stop Watching His Best Music Videos

PSA: Troye Sivan turns 24 years old today and he's already done more than us mere mortals have done with many more years.

In 23 years thus far, the birthday boy has managed to dabble in just about everything Hollywood has to offer and he's not even from here. In fact, the singer was born in South Africa and raised in Australia and yes, he does currently reside in Los Angeles, but it's not like it was in his blood to be a super star...or was it?

The "My My My!" singer started out in showbiz back in 2006 by singing for the Channel Seven Perth Telethon in Australia and he hasn't looked back since.

In addition to releasing two albums and two extended plays over the past four years, Sivan has done theater and he's been in big blockbusters.

He was the young James Howlett in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, remember? Plus, more recently he recorded a song for Boy Erased, which he also starred in as Gary.

As a reminder, he did all of this before turning 24!