Joe Manganiello Talking About Wife Sofia Vergara Will Make You Believe in Love

Want to believe in love? Just read how Joe Manganiello talks about his famous wife.

It's been nearly four years since the actor of Magic Mike fame tied the knot with Modern Family's Sofia Vergara back in November 2015. As evidenced by the True Blood alum's new interview with Men's Health, their romance continues to shine as much as their star power.

"My life is great because I really like my wife," he told the magazine. "I like talking to her. I like goofing around with her. We f--king laugh all day long every day. My favorite thing in the world is making my wife laugh so much she cries. It's the best."