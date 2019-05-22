Cote de Pablo's NCIS Return: How They Did It and What's Ahead in Season 17

Talk about an NCIS surprise. In the final moments of the season 16 finale, the long-running CBS drama pulled a fast one on viewers and out of nowhere, Cote de Pablo returned as Ziva David.

Yep, she's really alive.

"Hello, Gibbs. No time for pleasantries — you're in danger," Ziva said to a stunned Gibbs (Mark Harmon). "Well, aren't you going to say something?"

See the scene below.

All those clues and possible red herrings were really building to something.

To keep the surprise an actual surprise, NCIS went to great lengths. The scene was never included in any script and only series showrunners Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder knew about the guest appearance. According to TV Guide, De Pablo shot her scene with a skeleton crew and even used alternate entrances.