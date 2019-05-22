R. Kelly's Ex-Wife Drea Opens Up in Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta Trailer: "He Cracked Me, But He Didn't Break Me"

The drama is just getting started for Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta. E! News has your exclusive first look at the third season of the WEtv reality show, below, featuring R. Kelly's ex-wife Andrea "Drea" Kelly and her three children, Buku, Kyd and Jaah moving back to Atlanta. And now that they're breaking their silence as R. Kelly continues to make headlines.

"He cracked me," Drea says in the trailer. "But he didn't break me."

Meanwhile, Buku is preparing to step out on her own, away from the shadow of her father, and try to establish herself as a vocal artist.