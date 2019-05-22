Kendall Jenner Admits Kourtney Kardashian Is "Overstaying Her Welcome" Weeks After the Woolsey Fire

Housing unexpected guests is hard, even family.

So you can probably see where Kendall Jenner's coming from in this clip from Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which finds her soliciting Kris Jenner's counsel regarding the model's new roommate situation and what to do about it. Audiences who watched KUWTK's most recent episode know the KarJenners evacuated their respective homes to stay safe during the wildfires that burned through L.A. County last November.

This week, the evacuation mandate has been lifted. But Kourtney Kardashian still wants to stay put—at Kendall's house.

"I'm a little annoyed about something," the Formawell Beauty face tells Kris over the phone, explaining that Kourt's been living with her since the fires broke out. Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick are there too, sharing the master bed with mom and auntie.