We Need to Talk About Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lie Detector Test

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' ongoing Puppygate saga took another turn in the Tuesday, May 21 episode. In the latest installment of the Bravo reality series, Lisa Vanderpump sat for a lie detector test in an effort to prove her innocence in regard to the tabloid story about Dorit Kemsley and the dog she adopted from Lisa's rescue, Vanderpump Dogs.

LVP and her team gave the questions to the test administrator.

"When John Sessa suggested, ‘Why don't you take a lie detector test?' I don't think anybody would volunteer for a lie detector test if they were one iota guilty, so I was happy to say yes. It seemed kind of intriguing," Lisa said in the RHOBH after show.

Even though she's always maintained her innocence, Lisa said she wanted to do the test.