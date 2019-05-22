Chris Soules to Pay $2.5 Million in Fatal Car Crash Settlement

Chris Soules is paying the price for his part in a fatal car crash that killed a 66-year-old man.

According to a settlement and release agreement obtained by WeAreIowa.com, Chris and his parents, Gary and Linda Soules, are required to pay $2.5 million to the family of the victim, Kenneth Mosher, as part of a wrongful death lawsuit. The two parties entered the agreement in January 2019, however, it was only recently approved.

On Tuesday, May 21, the reality star was due to be sentenced for leaving the scene of the accident, but the sentencing was delayed so that the court can remove the victim impact statements from the pre-sentencing report. According to the Des Moines Register, the date could be rescheduled as early as August. For his crime he faces up to two years in prison.