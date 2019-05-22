Sorry, Game of Thrones Fans! It Looks Like Arya Stark Isn't Getting a Spinoff

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 22, 2019 5:21 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Arya Stark, Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones Finale

Helen Sloan/HBO

Winter is coming…but not for Arya Stark.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter published Tuesday, HBO programming president Casey Bloys shot down rumors the Game of Thrones fan favorite would get her own spinoff series. 

The last time fans saw the Maisie Williams character she had left the North to discover what lay west of Westeros. Now, fans may never get this answer.

While Bloys confirmed the network is shooting its first pilot this June—and that two other successors are in development—he hinted these prequels won't involve Arya. 

"Nope, nope, nope. No," he said when asked about the possibility. "Part of it is, I do want this show—this Game of Thrones, Dan and David's show—to be its own thing. I don't want to take characters from this world that they did beautifully and put them off into another world with someone else creating it. I want to let it be the artistic piece they've got. That's one of the reasons why I'm not trying to do the same show over. George has a massive, massive world; there are so many ways in. That's why we're trying to do things that feel distinct—and to not try and redo the same show. That's probably one of the reasons why, right now, a sequel or picking up any of the other characters doesn't make sense for us."

Watch

Game of Thrones Joins List of Controversial TV Series Finales

So, what can fans expect from the new series, and when will it air? For now, Bloys is remaining tight-lipped.

"We're shooting the pilot in June, you can do the math and figure out when it would be on the air," he said. "What I'm not doing is working backwards by saying, ‘This has to be on the air by this date.' We want to do the best show possible. This is a pilot, so we're doing it the old-fashioned way, which is shooting a pilot. My expectation is it will be great and we'll move forward and it'll move along on a regular TV timetable. I don't want to speculate any dates."

This wasn't the first time the idea of an Arya spinoff had been discussed. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who played Jamie Lannister, also brought up the notion in an Instagram video after the finale.

"I know they're doing all these prequels, but what about a sequel with Arya? How about a petition?" he said, subtly referencing fans petitions for HBO to remake season eight. "An online petition to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark."

For now, it looks like only HBO, George R.R. Martin (and maybe Bran) know what the future holds.

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Game Of Thrones , Maisie Williams , Top Stories , Apple News , TV

Trending Stories

Latest News
Lisa Vanderpump, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 9

We Need to Talk About Lisa Vanderpump's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Lie Detector Test

Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union

You Won't Believe the Basic Life Skills Gabrielle Union Has to Teach Dwyane Wade

Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith, Feature

Why Will Smith Refuses to Watch Wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s Uncensored Red Table Talk

Chris Soules, Court

Chris Soules to Pay $2.5 Million in Fatal Car Crash Settlement

Natalie Halcro, Olivia Pierson, Nat and Liv

From Vancouver to Los Angeles, Here Are Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson's Go-To Hot Spots

Tiffany Trump, Cannes Film Festival

How Tiffany Trump's World Diverged From Her Famous Family

Andrew Sevener, Gyth Rigdon, Maelyn Jarmon, Dexter Roberts

The Voice Season 16 Crowns a Winner

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.