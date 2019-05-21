Summer Wedding Guest Dresses You'll Wear Forever

Melissa Herwitt/E! Illustration
by Taylor Stephan | Tue., May. 21, 2019 3:25 PM
Weddings are a happy time, y'all!
So if you've scored an invite to one of our bestie's upcoming nuptials, we already know you're stoked. And on the checklist of things to do ahead of the ceremony: buy a wedding guest dress. Sure, you can save and score one under $50, or if you're in the mood to invest, we've got a few options for you. If you think about it, you can really use this opportunity to buy a high quality designer dress that you'll wear again and again for the rest of your life.
Like what you hear? Shop our fave investment pieces below!
A simple cami dress in a pretty blue is a V. versatile option this spring.
Nothing says season of love more than a dress covered in chic red roses.
Go the fancy route with this one-shoulder sleeve ruffle gown in a soft coral.
Yes please to this pastel purple satin wrap dress.
This chiffon mini dress in a low-key snakeskin works for many an occasion.
This magenta floral print maxi is a nice evening-casual option.
Whereas this bright blue number is ideal for a daytime affair.
Something about a long a sleeve mini dress in a bold floral feels extra classy.
This one's perfect for a more casual relaxed wedding situation.
This perfect spring dress will transition nicely into your summer wardrobe.
A hot pink dress is always a good idea.
For a flashier all occasion vibe, we can't think of a better option.
A yellow printed maxi dress in a fun print is innately a happy choice.
This red floral wrap dress is a win in our books.
