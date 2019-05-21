Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio Praise ''Icon'' Luke Perry for Work on Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Believe it or not, even people like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio get starstruck.

This was exactly the case when they walked onto the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood set, and found themselves in the presence of Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry. I mean, who wouldn't? Perry played the teenage heartthrob Dylan McKay after all!

Leonardo recalls in a new interview with Esquire, "I remember my friend Vinny, who is in the film as well, we walked in and we both had this butterfly moment of like, 'Oh my God, that's Luke Perry over there!'"

As for Brad's response? Well, he says he practically yelled, "That's Luke f--king Perry!"

"We were like kids in the candy shop because I remember going to the studios and [Beverly Hills, 90210] was going on and he was that icon of coolness for us as teenagers," Pitt explains. "It was this strange burst of excitement that I had, to be able to act with him."