Aaron Carter Backtracks After Claiming Michael Jackson's Behavior Was ''Inappropriate''

Aaron Carter is speaking out and clarifying comments he made about Michael Jackson's alleged "inappropriate" behavior.

On Monday, news broke about the 31-year-old singer after a video clip of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition released. Carter, who is on the reality TV series, brought up an alleged experience with the "Thriller" star.

In the short clip, the "Fool's Gold" singer briefly talks about Jackson once being "a little bit inappropriate." While he didn't share the context of his encounter or further explain his experience (at least not in the video footage that was released), Carter took to Twitter to clarify his remarks.

"everyone having my back I appreciate you," he tweeted on May 21. "My reasoning for even speaking on this subject is to tell my truth, be real and to also have his back based on my experiences with Michael. he was an amazing guy, I stand by that. So I ask u not to turn this into something it isn't."