Cardi B Cancels Several Performances to ''Fully Recover'' From Plastic Surgery Procedures

Cardi B needs some R&R.

The rapper has postponed her show in El Paso, Texas, which was scheduled for tonight, due to "circumstances beyond her control," read a press release from earlier today. The 26-year-old has also canceled her upcoming performance at Maryland's 92Q Spring Bling Festival over Memorial Day Weekend. (The show has been postponed for early September.)

According to a source, the artist is cancelling all performances for the remainder of May to "focus on recovering and healing," as advised by her doctor. "After her plastic surgery, Cardi B jumped right back into her work so she wouldn't disappoint her fans and wanted fulfill her obligations," the insider shares. "The traveling, flying and the performances took a toll on her body."

Her rep confirms in a statement: "Cardi was overzealous in getting back to work, she didn't take the time necessary to fully recover from her surgery. Her strenuous schedule has taken a toll on her body and she has been given strict doctors orders to pull out of the rest of her performances in May."