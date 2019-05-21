Erik Von Detten, Your Childhood Crush, Is Now a Dad

The man you swooned over as a kid now has a kid.

Disney heartthrob Erik von Detten—the dreamiest part about Brink and Princess Diaries—and his wife Angela von Detten recently welcomed their first child, Angela announced on Instagram today. In the post, she shared that their daughter, Claire, was born on Friday, May 17, weighing 5 pounds and 13.5 ounces.

"Welcome to the earth sweetie," the new mom captioned two adorable pictures of their newborn. "Giving birth was the most magical experience of my life so far. I didn't think it was possible to love so deep...seriously I love you more than life itself my baby Claire Bear."

"Daddy and I are so blessed you chose us," she continued. "Thank you for being our sweetest treasure and adventure that's to come."