Dr. Terry Dubrow Explores What Happens When Doctors Have a License to Kill

Dr. Terry Dubrow is here to help with your true crime addiction. The Botched doc is hosting a new series, License to Kill, all about jaw-dropping cases of murderous doctors, nurses and medical professionals. E! News as your exclusive first look at the series below.

"Doctors and nurses take an oath to first do no harm," Dr. Dubrow says in the trailer. "But what happens when the hands that should heal are actually the ones that cause harm."

Debuting June 23, License to Kill is told from the perspectives of victims, families, colleagues and law enforcement. Each episode exposes the crimes those are supposed to heal commit. The motives? They range from money to jealously and power to breakdowns. The show recounts how authorities were finally able to stop the malpractice.