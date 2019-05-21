Laverne Cox's New H&M Pride Collection Campaign Will Make You Feel the Love

Laverne Cox has the perfect reminder for you to stay true to yourself.

In honor of H&M's upcoming "Stay True Stay You" collection in celebration of Pride, the equal rights advocate and actress strikes a pose alongside social media star Rickey Thompson, Yummertime bloggers Brock Williams and Chris Lin and YouTube personality Shannon Beveridge.

Slated to hit stores and online on May 30, just in time for LGBT Pride Month in June, H&M's line will feature clothing and accessories embellished with empowering elements, such as T-shirts and crop tops with phrases like "stay you," "proud" and "everybody is free to love" in rainbow colors.