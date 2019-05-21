The Hills: New Beginnings Trailer Promises the Story Isn't Over Just Yet

When The Hills ended in 2010, that seemed to be it. The MTV show revealed portions of the reality series were crafted for the cameras and it was an end of an era. Until now—The Hills: New Beginnings is coming to MTV and the first trailer for the revived series is here.

"It wasn't the end of the book, it was only the end of a chapter," MTV says in the trailer below.

The trailer below features many of your favorites from The Hills—and newcomers to the group Mischa Barton of The O.C. fame and Pamela Anderson's son Brandon Thomas Lee—at what appears to be a promo shoot. New footage from the series is scarce, but viewers are given glimpses of Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt with their baby, Audrina Patridge and Justin "Bobby" Brescia, and Brody Jenner hanging.

"Life has drastically changed," Heidi says.